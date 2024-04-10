Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs named top school for public affairs by U.S. News and World Report

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

U.S. News and World Report named the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University the top school for public affairs in the nation, according to a Tuesday news release.

U.S. News and World Report has ranked Maxwell number one 13 out of the 14 times that peer surveys in the program have been conducted. Each school is ranked based on its curricula incorporating courses in policy, economics, analysis and management, as well as its ability to lead to a career in public service, according to U.S. News and World Report.

“As the Maxwell School celebrates its 100-year anniversary, we remain as focused as ever on preparing students to be public servants, leaders and scholars who will have a positive impact on their communities and the world around them,” Maxwell Dean David Van Slyke wrote in the release.

Maxwell was also “highly ranked” across ten subspecialty categories: Environmental Policy and Management, Health Policy and Management, International Global Policy and Administration, Information and Technology Management, Local Government Management, Non-Profit Management, Public Finance and Budgeting, Public Management and Leadership, Public Policy Analysis and Social Policy.

“Students come here to learn tools for change, and leave as leaders ready to tackle complex problems, with the courage to challenge the status quo and the preparation to succeed in leading at all levels of government and in the private and non-profit sectors across the United States and around the world,” wrote Colleen Heflin, an associate dean and chair of the public administration and international affairs department.

Maxwell is home to 15 research centers and institutes, and recently added the new Master of Science in Sustainable Organizations and Policy – a joint degree program between Maxwell and the Martin J. Whitman School of Management designed for expertise in business, policy, governance and entrepreneurship – in January.

“Our strength, over the last 100 years and today, lies in Maxwell’s continuing ability to evolve as we leverage an interdisciplinary and collaborative approach to address the greatest challenges faced by humanity,” Van Slyke said. “Within the walls of Maxwell and across the globe, our students, faculty, staff and alumni do that work on a daily basis.”