Maxwell announces inaugural Centennial Scholars

Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs announced that six Maxwell students have been named Centennial Scholars in light of the school’s 100th year anniversary, according to a Tuesday news release.

The Centennial Scholars include graduate students Devon Behrer, who is pursuing a masters of public administration; Forrest Gatrell, who is studying public administration and international relations and Shaneya Nyasia Simmelkjaer, who is working toward a Ph.D. in sociology.

Maxwell also named three undergraduate scholars: Erykah Pasha, a senior majoring in political science and sociology; Jenna Poma, a third-year student majoring in policy studies and citizenship and civic engagement and Anna Terzaghi, a senior studying international relations.

The six recipients of the Centennial award received a stipend to support their studies and an invitation to the Maxwell centennial celebration on May 31 in Washington, D.C., according to the news release.

Each student applying for the honor was required to submit a written statement about how their aspirations align with Maxwell’s principles of engaged citizenship and public service.

“I hope that my career in human rights law will allow me to contribute to the Maxwell legacy of citizenship and public service, and I am grateful for the experiences I have had not just at Maxwell, but in my time in the United States,” said Anna Terzaghi, who is from Australia, in the news release.