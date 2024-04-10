Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse is reportedly hiring Mount St. Mary’s head coach Dan Engelstad as the program’s new assistant, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He replaces former SU associate head coach Gerry McNamara, who was named head coach at Siena College on March 29.

Sources: Syracuse is set to hire Mount St. Mary’s head coach Dan Engelstad as the school’s new assistant men’s basketball coach. He was head coach at Mount St. Mary’s for six seasons, including an NCAA tournament appearance in 2021. pic.twitter.com/iB0DKpsT9A — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 10, 2024

In six seasons with the Mountaineers, Engelstad’s most successful campaign came in 2021. He led the Mount to an NCAA Tournament First Four berth — where they lost to Texas Southern — and a Northeast Conference Tournament Championship in 2021. Engelstad also helped Mount St. Mary’s transition from the NEC to the Mid-Atlantic American Tournament in 2022-23. He leaves the Mountaineers with an overall 59-90 record and went 8-12 in conference play this past season.

Prior to Mount St. Mary’s, Engelstad spent three years at Holy Cross before coaching for five seasons at Division III Southern Vermont. There, he won New England Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year three times.

Alongside assistant coaches Adrian Griffin and Brenden Straughn, Engelstad joins SU’s staff in head coach Adrian Autry’s second season at the helm. A native of Bethesda, Md., Engelstad holds strong recruiting times in the Washington Metropolitan Area — per Thamel — which likely explains his hiring.