Former Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford transfers to Utah

Former Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford announced on social media that he’s transferring to Utah. Alford led SU with 610 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in 2023, but was dismissed from the program in February.

Alford detailed in a since-deleted social media post that he considered transferring to another school upon graduating from SU. The wide receiver then alleged head coach Fran Brown asked him to reconsider, but without any further communication learned that he was dismissed from the program. Thus, Alford entered the transfer portal on Feb. 12 and Brown wished him well on social media.

@DamienAlford5 is a fine young man. He has a bright future, wish him nothing but the best. — Fran Brown (@FranBrownCuse) February 12, 2024

Across his four years with the program, Alford accumulated 1,291 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. After top receiving threat Oronde Gadsden II suffered a Lisfranc injury in 2023, Alford became the SU’s No. 1 receiving option. Though he totaled over 100 yards against Army and Wake Forest, Alford lacked consistency as SU’s passing attack struggled down the stretch of the season.

To re-shape the Orange’s wide receiver group, Brown brought Georgia transfers Zeed Haynes and Jackson Meeks with him to Syracuse. They will join Gadsden II, Trebor Peña, Dan Villari, Donovan Brown and Umari Hatcher as SU’s top receiving threats.