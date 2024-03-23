No. 7 Syracuse wins 4th straight, defeats No. 9 Virginia 15-14

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Following a score by Katia Carnevale, Virginia forced a turnover with a 14-12 lead and 14 minutes remaining. UVA brought the ball into the SU defensive zone cradled by Madison Alaimo with Bianca Chevarie defending. Chevarie tightly guarded Alaimo and forced a turnover and on the ensuing offensive possession Emma Ward found Olivia Adamson who rocketed a shot into the back of the net to cut the deficit to 14-13 at the 12:48 mark.

From that point onward, the Orange held the Cavaliers scoreless. Meanwhile, SU scored two more goals, enough to take a 15-14 lead. Maddy Baxter’s career-high fifth goal tied the game before Emma Tyrrell gave Syracuse the lead with 5:31 left.

Despite only leading twice in the entire contest, No. 7 Syracuse (7-3, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated No. 9 Virginia (9-2, 3-2 ACC) 15-14 behind a 3-0 run to end the game in a back-and-forth shootout. SU didn’t lead until early in the third quarter and Tyrrell’s goal with under six minutes left, Baxter’s five goals led an SU scoring attack of seven goal-scorers. The victory marks the fourth straight for SU and continues its undefeated start to conference play.

The Cavaliers opened the scoring after Kate Miller dished a feed to Carnevale on the crease, who turned and ripped it past SU goalie Delaney Sweitzer to put UVA up 1-0.

Syracuse won the ensuing draw control but a turnover by Savannah Sweitzer handed Virginia another possession on offense. A minute later, Mackenzie Hoeg doubled the Virginia lead, making it 2-0.

Kate Mashewske won the third straight draw control of the game, and Maggie Bostain was called for a green card at the 10:40 mark. The SU offense set up for its first sustained set in the Virginia defensive zone. Tyrrell delivered a feed to Natalie Smith— who has scored in every game this season — fired it past UVA goalie Mel Jospehson to make it 2-1.

The Cavaliers won the next three draw controls, their first three of the contest, and capitalized on the offensive end. Carnevale scored her second of the game to kickstart a 3-0 UVA run over three minutes, as its lead grew to 5-1 at the 7:11 mark of the first quarter.

Baxter answered with a rocket into the upper part of the net to cut the deficit to 5-2. The Orange gained another player-up chance and Baxter got another open look at the net and bounced the ball low, scoring for the second time in 71 seconds as SU trailed 5-3 with 4:46 left in the first quarter.

A flurry of turnovers caused both offenses to stall for the next four minutes until UVA was called for its fourth green card. The penalty led to a Joely Caramelli goal with 23 seconds left to close out the quarter to cut SU’s deficit to 5-4.

Two minutes into the second quarter Baxter scored her third of the game to tie the game at five. Midway through the second quarter, Kiki Shaw scored to give Virginia the lead, but Payton Rowley finished a feed from Adamson to tie the game at 6-6 at the 6:49 mark.

Morgan Schwab, who entered the game ranked second in points in the ACC, tallied her first point of the day. Schwab had the ball at X and found Carnevale who finished past Sweitzer to retake the lead 7-6.

SU responded in 14 seconds as Mashewske won the draw and found a sprinting Katie Goodale up the seam of the field. Goodale delivered the ball to Smith, who rocketed the ball into the net to make it 7-7.

Both teams scored one goal over the next two minutes and with the game tied at 8, Bostain beat the SU defenders up the field. Kaci Benoit was the only SU defender back but had her back turned as Bostain sent a shot past Sweitzer to put Virginia up 9-8 with 1:28 remaining in the first half.

With eight seconds left, a UVA foul inside the 8-meter set Syracuse up with a free position shot. Between two Cavaliers defenders, Rowley took the shot and tied the game right before halftime at 9-9. Both teams generated 17 shots each in the first half, but Syracuse turned the ball over 11 times to UVA’s six.

To start the third quarter, SU took its first lead of the game at 10-9 behind Baxter’s fourth score, yet two minutes later, Virginia tied the game again.

Over the next five minutes both teams battled for possession before Miller scored just after the mid-quarter timeout to take a 11-10 lead. Adamson, SU’s leading scorer entering the contest, got a feed from Ward outside the 8-meter and rocketed the ball into the net past Josephson to tie the game 11-11 at the 6:09 mark of the third quarter.

With under two minutes left in the third, Virginia took a 12-11 lead. Just ten seconds later, Ward scored on the crease to knot the game at 12 for the 100th score of her career. Shaw scored with 19 seconds left to take a 13-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

SU carried an 18-10 lead in draw controls behind strong play from Mashewske into the final quarter. But to start the fourth, Miller won the opening draw which led to Carnevale’s fifth goal just eight seconds into the quarter and put Virginia up two.

The Cavaliers forced a turnover after taking a two–goal lead but Syracuse responded with a turnover created by Chevarie. Adamson’s score brought the game to 14-13.

Virginia looked to increase their lead, but Sweitzer stepped in to make a save off a shot from Miller at the 10:22 mark. SU took the ball the other way and Baxter tied the game for the final time with just under 10 minutes left.

The goal prompted UVA to take a timeout. Following the break, Mashewske won her season-high 18th draw control of the game. Both teams got looks on goal over the next four minutes and again, Sweitzer bodied another goal-bound strike from Virginia.

SU took the ball up the field and Rowley found a cutting Tyrrell to give SU its second lead of the game at 15-14 at the 5:31 mark. In the final five minutes, Coco Vandiver and Tyrrell caused turnovers to stop the Cavaliers from tying the game. With 16 seconds left, Shaw got an open look on Sweitzer but the goalie made the biggest save of the game as Syracuse got the rebound and ran out the clock to hang on for the victory.