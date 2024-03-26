Maddy Baxter wins Inside Lacrosse Women’s Division I Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse midfielder Maddy Baxter was named the Inside Lacrosse AXIA Time Women’s Division I Player of the Week, the publication announced Tuesday. The recognition comes after a career day Saturday versus then-No. 9 Virginia.

Against the Cavaliers, Baxter led then-No. 7 Syracuse to multiple comeback efforts. The Orange trailed 5-1 in the first quarter but two player-up goals from Baxter cut the deficit before they came all the way back. After adding on a pair of goals in the middle quarters, Baxter recorded a crucial game-tying goal early in the fourth quarter to knot the game at 14-14.

Baxter’s late goal was part of a SU 3-0 run that flipped the game from down 12-14 to an eventual 15-14 win. In the end, her five total goals was a game-high and her career-high for a single game.

Days prior against UAlbany, Baxter recorded two goals to add on to SU’s second 20-goal performance in a row.

In her senior season, Baxter is giving Syracuse an added weapon in the midfield. She has tallied 19 goals through 10 games thus far along with 23 points, approaching her career high in goals (25) and points (27).

The award is the second time SU has won the honor this season as Olivia Adamson won for her efforts in Week 3 versus then-No. 2 Notre Dame.