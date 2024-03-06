No. 5 SU upset for 2nd time this year, falls 13-12 in OT to No. 12 Stony Brook

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

At the start of overtime, Ellie Masera won her ninth draw control of the game. Stony Brook worked the ball around for more than a minute until it got back to Masera.

Masera cut left to right and beat Delaney Sweitzer for her fourth goal of the game to deliver an upset victory. After winning its opening two conference games versus then-No. 2 Notre Dame and Duke, No. 5 Syracuse (3-3, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) fell 13-12 in overtime to No. 12 Stony Brook (5-0, 0-0 Coastal Athletic Association) in a back-and-forth affair. After not dropping a game at the JMA Wireless Dome in 2023, the loss was SU’s second of the season at home.

To start, Syracuse’s zone defense quickly went to work after a loss on the opening draw control. The Seawolves set up across the perimeter of the 12-meter, looking for an open pass. After working the ball around, Masera collected the ball directly in front of SU’s net. Masera ripped a shot but her follow-through struck SU defender Katie Goodale in the head, prompting a yellow card.

Less than a minute later, Stony Brook was served a green card, giving Syracuse an early 7-on-5 opportunity. But the Orange squandered the opportunity, not even recording a shot in the frame. Stony Brook then scored the game’s first two goals. On the first, Sweitzer made the initial stop on the free-position, but Masera quickly grabbed the rebound and finished.

After losing the first two draws and wasting the two-player advantage, Syracuse eventually got going. Maddy Baxter collected a ground ball and drove toward the net. As a defender crashed, she fed Emma Ward for SU’s first shot and goal over eight minutes into the contest.

Syracuse’s lack of offense stemmed from Stony Brook’s offensive strategy. The Seawolves entered Tuesday’s game second in the nation in time of possession, according to Lacrosse Reference, holding the ball 58.5% of the time.

Stony Brook rarely attacked early in possessions, often passing just in front of the restraining line until the shot clock wound down to under 50 seconds. The Seawolves mounted a two-goal lead when Kailyn Hart tallied a goal, but SU cut the deficit to one before the end of the half when leading goal-scorer Olivia Adamson got on the board.

Both sides displayed lockdown defense, limiting shots and killing shot clocks. While the Seawolves purposely worked the clock down, Syracuse’s offense did for the wrong reasons. Stony Brook pushed SU outside of the 12-meter, forcing it to work possession around X. Ward and Emma Tyrrell couldn’t match the star talent of Masera. Simultaneously, Natalie Smith remained quiet after her one-goal performance Saturday versus Duke.

SU began the second half with its best possession of the game up to that point. The Orange patiently broke the Seawolves defense, one which ceased much offense in the first 30 minutes. Baxter won the draw and SU set up its attack. After working the ball around for more than 60 seconds, Adamson found Tyrrell streaking across the middle. Tyrrell shot as she faded to her right, beating Emily Manning to tie the game at 5-5. Soon after, the Orange took their first lead of the game with a goal from Meghan Rode.

With SU on a 2-0 run to start the half, the Orange defense came up strong to thwart a Stony Brook threat. Erin MacQuarrie took a point-blank shot that Sweitzer made the initial save on. The ball bounced in the air and rolled toward the goal line. Bianca Chevarie then dove and stopped the ball, keeping the Seawolves scoreless in the half.

Savannah Swietzer added her second goal soon after on a nifty behind-the-back shot to give SU a 3-0 run to begin the half. Just when it looked as if Syracuse was taking control of the game, Stony Brook answered with a 3-0 run of its own. Hart scored two, paired with a goal from Jaden Hampel to quickly take the lead back.

Tyrrell answered with her second goal of the game, tying the contest at 8-8 with five minutes left in the third. Despite multiple player-up opportunities from both sides, the matchup entered the fourth at the same score.

Amid an eight-minute scoring drought, SU’s defense forced Stony Brook into a shot-clock violation at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Syracuse worked the ball downfield and earned a free-position, but Manning made the stop on a Baxter shot.

Stony Brook cleared the ball quickly and worked three passes around in transition before finding a wide-open Hart for her fourth goal and the lead. Smith, Tyrrell and Ward all answered with three consecutive free-position goals, flipping a one-goal deficit to a two-goal lead.

Again, the game went back into the Seawolves’ hands. First, it was a goal from Verhulst then Hart netted her game-high fifth goal.

With two minutes left, Stony Brook wound the clock down before finding Masera on the doorstep. She received a pass on the right post and beat Sweitzer to take the lead.

Syracuse needed a goal with just 1:08 to go. And as the Orange set up, Rode dropped the ball under pressure. But she quickly got it back and fed it inside. With 10 seconds to play, Baxter drove in on three defenders and squeezed through for the game-tying goal.

Yet, it was Masera again at the end who sealed Stony Brook’s win — and Syracuse’s second overtime loss of the season.