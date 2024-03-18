Syracuse women’s basketball stays at No. 22 in final AP Poll before NCAA Tournament

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s basketball (23-7, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) stays put at No. 22 in the final AP Women’s College Basketball Top 25 Poll before the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The ranking comes after the Orange lost 78-65 to Florida State in the 2024 ACC Tournament quarterfinals on March 8 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Syracuse had been ranked as the No. 3 seed in the conference, but it fell in its first game of the tournament. FSU held SU to its second-lowest first-half scoring output of the season (27 points) and developed a lead as large as 27 points over the Orange.

SU point guard Dyaisha Fair was limited to five 3-point attempts, tied for her season low, while the Seminoles’s Ta’Niya Latson and O’Mariah Gordon combined for 49 points on a 55.8% clip from the field. In 2023, Syracuse similarly fell in its opening game of the ACC Tournament against NC State.

The Orange now plunge into the NCAA Tournament, where they’ve earned a No. 6 seed in the Portland 3 region. Syracuse is set to face either Auburn or Arizona in the first round and will play its first and second round games in Storrs, Connecticut.