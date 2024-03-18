Syracuse women’s basketball named No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s basketball (23-7, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been named a No. 6 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, ESPN’s Selection Sunday telecast announced. The Orange will play in the Portland 3 region and are set to match up against the winner of a play-in game between Auburn and Arizona in the first round. Both of their games through the round of 32 — should they make it there — will be played in Storrs, Connecticut.

It’s SU’s first NCAA Tournament appearance under second-year head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, who is on the Naismith National Coach of the Year Late-Season Watchlist. Legette-Jack kept the Orange within the top 25 for each of the last eight weeks of the season, solidifying Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament mix down the stretch.

Syracuse is coming off a 23-win regular season, which tied a program record. Its third-place finish in the ACC regular season was its highest since 2015-16. The No. 6 seed is the Orange’s best NCAA Tournament seeding since 2018-19 when they were No. 3.

Though, SU’s season came to a halt on March 8. It fell 78-65 to Florida State in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, Syracuse’s second straight conference tournament where it lost its first game played. Legette-Jack said postgame that her team needs to figure out how to play well in March while star point guard Dyaisha Fair said the Orange must “regroup and reset” before the big dance.

Syracuse’s road ahead in the NCAA Tournament contains a potential matchup against No. 3 seed UConn if it makes it past the first round. Other teams that highlight the region include No. 1 seed USC and No. 2 seed Ohio State.