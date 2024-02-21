Felisha Legette-Jack makes Naismith National Coach of the Year Late-Season Watchlist

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s basketball head coach Felisha Legette-Jack has been named to the Naismith National Coach of the Year late-season watchlist, per an SU Athletics social media post. Legette-Jack is one of 15 coaches to be recognized on the watchlist and it’s her first-ever appearance on it.

In just her second year at the helm of Syracuse, Legette-Jack has spurred a program turnaround. After a 20-win 2022-23 campaign, where the Orange made it to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Super 16, SU has gone 22-4 thus far in 2023-24 and is ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll, its highest position under Legette-Jack.

A season sweep over an elite program in Notre Dame, a team the Orange have only defeated five times in their history, and marquee wins over Louisville and Florida State, among others, have thrust SU into the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference with three games to play in the regular season. ESPN Bracketology has the Orange as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would allow them to host first and second round contests at the JMA Wireless Dome.

It’s been a historic season for Syracuse under Legette-Jack, highlighted by its national standing and the performance of Dyaisha Fair. The point guard has played for Legette-Jack for each of the past five seasons (they were together at Buffalo from 2019-2022) and is currently 27 points away from passing Brittney Griner for fifth place all-time in scoring in women’s college basketball history.

Leading by her mantra of “our family versus your team,” Legette-Jack has sparked a dramatic return to the upper echelon of the ACC and college basketball itself. In just year two, SU has stood out as a potential team to beat in the loaded conference and Legette-Jack is receiving national treatment for her coaching performance.