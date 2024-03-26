Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

STORRS, Conn. — Tears poured down Felisha Legette-Jack’s face while speaking about the final game she shared with Dyaisha Fair as player and coach, one where they nearly took down the most decorated program in women’s college basketball history.

They’ve become inseparable for the last five years. Fair said Sunday their journey from Rochester to Syracuse transformed them into “best friends.” And even though friends are typically easier to let go of than family, Legette-Jack struggled to imagine a reality without her.

“This ends it right here,” Legette-Jack said while choking up. “It won’t be easy because you see how hard she worked. You want to keep protecting her from it all, you know? How aggressive I speak, I can protect her and now she’s getting ready to go out (into the world) as this little, young lady.

“Some people don’t really notice, don’t give her a fair chance and I know she’s ready, but it won’t be easy for either one of us.”

The Fair era of SU women’s basketball reached its conclusion Monday night. No. 6 seed Syracuse (24-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) came within two points late in the fourth quarter, yet couldn’t complete an upset over No. 3 seed UConn (31-5, 18-0 Big East), losing 72-64 in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. Paige Bueckers dropped a season-high 32 points to pave way for a steady Huskies’ lead throughout most of the contest. Still, Fair unloaded 18 second-half points to spur a valiant comeback effort, which fell just short.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma couldn’t help but sigh in relief postgame when asked about Fair. The 11-time national champion was delighted he’d never have to face her again.

“I love hugging the (players) that are leaving, just thanking them,” Auriemma said. “‘Hey thanks, you guys are great now get the hell out’…Felisha always has somebody that kicks our butt.”

Fair’s evening, where she became the third-leading scorer (3,403 points) in women’s college basketball history, not only ended her Syracuse career, but a resurgent campaign for the program.

A season that began with a closed-door scrimmage in Harry A. Gampel Pavilion ended in NCAA Tournament despair on the same floor, to the same team. Though, the triumphs which occurred in between are what Legette-Jack will remember.

In Legette-Jack’s second-year in command, the Orange ridded themselves of a trauma-filled past and delivered a consequential campaign in 2023-24. Twenty-three regular season wins to tie a program record. Consistency in the national poll. A star shining bright in Fair, who delivered an abundance of memorable outings — including a program-record nine 3s and leading two upset wins over Notre Dame. An Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year honor for Legette-Jack. And most recently, SU’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2021.

“We learned so many lessons, we won so many fights that no one will ever know,” Legette-Jack said, reflecting on the past season. “…I’m a blessed woman.”

Battling UConn in its home arena meant the Orange had to fight harder than ever. They hadn’t beaten the Huskies since 1992. Auriemma’s squad hasn’t missed a Sweet 16 since 1993. SU’s best seasons often come at the hands of UConn, which defeated it in the 2021 Round of 32 and in the 2016 national-title game to end a Cinderella run by Syracuse.

And fight it did. SU trailed just 18-16 by the first-quarter buzzer. Fourteen combined points and four 3s from Georgia Woolley and Sophie Burrows had Syracuse off to the strong start it yearned for. It outrebounded UConn 14-7, including a 7-0 discrepancy on the offensive glass. It got back on defense with consistency to briefly slow Bueckers and Co.

But the only piece missing from having all that’s necessary to conquer Goliath was a sharpshooting Fair. She was silenced to zero first-quarter points, and had just two by halftime. Complementary options from the Orange could only do so much. The Huskies led 39-28 at the break, spearheaded by Bueckers’s scintillating 20-point first half.

“We have the best player in America,” Auriemma said of Bueckers.

Fair wasn’t phased by a 1-for-9 first-half shooting clip. She’s been in this spot before. It didn’t matter that it came against a juggernaut.

“A shooter doesn’t stop shooting,” Fair said. “Once I see it go down, that’s all I need.”

With the Orange down 41-30 at the 6:10 mark of the third quarter, Fair finally drained her first 3. From there, she unleashed a barrage upon the Huskies.

A give-and-go with Burrows resulted in Fair canning a 3 over Bueckers on the right wing to make it 46-41 UConn. Bueckers weaved through SU’s defense on the other end to finish a layup. Yet Fair responded, snaring the ensuing inbounds pass and scampering downcourt for a finger-roll finish off the glass, where she drew a foul from Aaliyah Edwards in the process and completed the 3-point play.

By that point, Fair had cut Syracuse’s deficit to 48-44. Naturally, UConn went on a 5-0 run to end the quarter. So, Fair got back on her horse.

She drained a step-back 3 early in the fourth to shrink the Huskies’ advantage to seven. And once Syracuse fell behind 65-55 with less than 3:00 to play, Fair held the ball at the top of the key, motioned for an Alyssa Latham screen and drilled a stop-and-pop 3 — which started an 8-0 run for the Orange to get within two points of UConn.

That turned out to be her last of 203 3-pointers in a Syracuse uniform. The Huskies controlled the game from there. A Bueckers mid-range pull-up provided insurance, and a KK Arnold left-wing 3 was the dagger to end SU’s season.

Fair still received her flowers postgame. The aforementioned Auriemma gushed over her. Bueckers called Fair one of the toughest covers in the country. And Legette-Jack said her second-half effort was more significant than any point-related milestone she’d ever reached.

For Fair, she sat at the postgame podium with emotions running high but also a sense of reassurance. She had the option to transfer after last season. Yet she chose to remain alongside Legette-Jack. Fair called her final collegiate season the best of her career, expressing gratitude that it could have only happened at Syracuse.

All that’s left for Fair to do is pass down her legacy to the roster which will remain next season. She’s given her all. It’s now time to pass the torch.

“I’m not much of a talker, but I’ve been better over the years,” Fair said as tears welled up in her eyes. “I’ve shown (my teammates) that no matter what anyone says or doesn’t say about you, you can do whatever it is you want to do.

“Me being 5-foot-5…I’ve done a lot at this size. So I think that I’ve shown my teammates for the last five years that they can do anything.”