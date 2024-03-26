Will Mark named Inside Lacrosse Men’s Division I Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse goalie Will Mark has been named the Week 7 Inside Lacrosse Men’s Division I Player of the Week. It’s Mark’s first-ever national player of the week honor in his five-year career.

Mark was a brick wall in between the pipes in each of his last two games. First, on March 20, he thwarted the top-scoring offense in the country in then-No. 4 Duke to just four goals in an eventual 10-4 victory for now-No. 3 SU. He made 14 saves on a whopping 77.8% save percentage, holding star Blue Devils’ attack Brennan O’Neill to one goal.

It was the second-most stops Mark has racked up this season, and the highest save rate he’s accumulated since joining Syracuse in 2023.

“Will Mark led the way today… which is incredible, especially against probably the most potent offense in the country,” SU head coach Gary Gait said after Mark’s performance versus Duke.

Mark then limited Hobart to a measly seven-goal outing in the Orange’s win over the Statesmen on March 23. He tallied 10 saves, which was his seventh-straight contest with double-digit stops and ninth total on the 2023-24 season.

Through 11 games, Mark has posted the seventh-best save percentage in the country, sitting at a 57.2% clip. He also ranks third in the nation in total saves (127) and has held opponents under 10 goals in six games.