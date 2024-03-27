Syracuse center Peter Carey enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse center Peter Carey has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com. Carey, a sophomore, becomes the fourth SU player to enter the portal, joining guard Justin Taylor, guard Quadir Copeland and former forward Benny Williams.

In two seasons with Syracuse, Carey made just 17 appearances — 14 of which came this past season — with zero starts. He averaged 0.6 points and under six minutes a game. Carey saw increased playing time in the 2023-24 season, backing up Maliq Brown after starting center Naheem McLeod underwent season-ending foot surgery in January.

Carey committed to the Orange in September 2021, choosing Syracuse over other offers from programs such as Rutgers, St. Bonaventure, Iona and Bryant.

His first season, where he made just three appearances, was plagued with an injury to his left knee, having platelet-rich plasma (PHP) therapy in January 2023. During his senior year of high school at Northfield Mount Hermon High School, he endured similar treatment on his right knee. This season, Carey missed four games because of a concussion suffered in practice a day prior to Syracuse’s loss to Clemson on Feb. 10.

Carey has two years of eligibility remaining, but a potential new school can apply for a medical redshirt as result of his injury in the 2022-23 season for an additional year.