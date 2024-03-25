3-star Luke Carney commits to Syracuse, becomes 1st QB from 2025 class

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Four-star Texas quarterback Luke Carney announced his commitment to Syracuse Monday afternoon on social media. While 247Sports ranks him as a three-star, rivals.com ranks him as a four-star pro style quarterback. He is the Orange’s first quarterback from the class of 2025.

Carney is the 51st-best quarterback in the class of 2025 and ranks at 118th-best player in the Lone Star state according to 247Sports. He was Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Private School QB of the Year, throwing for 3,723 yards, 47 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushing for 843 yards with an 80% completion rate. He led Dallas Christian to a TAPPS Division III state title.

Carney received offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Minnesota and Georgia Tech among the 20 other offers from D-I schools.