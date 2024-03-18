NY officials voice opinions on continued U.S. aid to Ukraine

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

In view of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, United States Congressman Brandon Williams released a survey on Feb. 21 for his constituents on continuing aid to Ukraine.

The congressman, who represents New York state’s 22nd Congressional District, wrote in a statement to The Daily Orange that he is committed to supporting Ukraine’s defense against “Russian aggression.”

“The war has already created a humanitarian crisis, (one of) the largest refugee displacement(s) since the second World War. On top of humanitarian concerns for refugees, the war has exacerbated an already strained supply chain crisis in energy and food. Oil and food prices have only risen as a result,” he wrote.

In a city with a large population of Ukrainian refugees, many officials who represent Syracuse, such as Brandon Williams, have been vocal about the decision to provide aid. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat who represents New York state, supports aiding Ukraine alongside other European countries. He said without the necessary aid, Ukraine may not be able to win the war.

Maurice “Mo” Brown, an Onondaga County legislator representing the 15th district, said that as someone who represents a local community, he believes the country should prioritize addressing domestic issues over those impacting foreign countries.

“We spend way too much money in other countries. America tries to be the world police, and we go overboard far too often. This is one of those times,” Brown said. “We have problems at home that we need to address, especially with the situation being so dire here in Onondaga County.”

On Feb. 13, the U.S. Senate passed a $95 billion national security package to aid Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, also providing humanitarian aid for Gaza. Since the package was proposed, controversy over the U.S.’s provision of additional aid to Ukraine has emerged as many House Republicans oppose the package.

If Ukraine gets the aid it needs it could win the war, but it will lose without it, Schumer said in a Feb. 29 statement. Schumer said the resolve to win the war among the Ukrainian people is “stronger than ever,” citing his Feb. 23 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Brian Taylor, a professor in SU’s political science department with expertise in Russian politics, said the U.S. aiding Ukraine is a “no-brainer” due to its consistent commitments to supporting Ukraine as well as to global security and international peace.

The amount of economic and military assistance that the U.S. has provided to Ukraine since the war started amounts to less than 0.2% of U.S. gross domestic product, Taylor said. About 0.3% of the U.S. GDP went toward aiding Ukraine in 2022, over .10% higher than former aid recipients since 1960 — when U.S. aid was the highest — according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Ukraine is not yet officially part of NATO, resulting in controversy about how much NATO is going to aid Ukraine. Since both Ukraine and Russia border U.S. NATO allies, the war has big implications for U.S. security, Taylor said.

“It would be a very bad outcome for European and global security if great powers with nuclear weapons are allowed to invade their neighbors and take their territory, engage in war crimes and crimes against humanity on that territory, including rape and torture and killing and abduction of children without facing consequences,” Taylor said.

Michael Williams, an associate professor in SU’s public administration and international affairs department who specializes in European security, said the Biden administration is trying to pass this $95 billion package to aid Ukraine, but it has been “cut off at the knees” by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

About 48% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say the U.S. is giving too much aid to Ukraine, according to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.

A February survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 55% of Republicans think the government is spending too much military aid on Ukraine while 44% of Democrats think the government is spending too little.

Although a Republican himself, Brandon Williams continues to support aid for Ukraine, despite his party’s resistance to pass the package.

Brandon Williams released a statement on Feb. 24, 2023 — the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war — stating that Russia mobilized troops to “invade and terrorize” the Ukrainian people and that a “punishment” for Russia’s war crimes is a resolution that holds Russia accountable and ensures respect of Ukraine’s borders. He also wrote he stands with Ukraine and hopes for a “complete Ukrainian victory.”

Although the European Union has approved €50 billion in financial support, Ukraine is underprepared to wage a “war effort” because they are running low on ammunition and equipment, Michael Williams said.

“Continuing to give them assistance will have influence with the Ukrainians, but also will show the Russians that we’re in it for the longer haul,” Michael Williams said.

Taylor said the Biden-Harris administration is making the right policy choice to support Ukraine and hopes Congress will pass the package soon.

“Public opinion data, although it’s changed somewhat over the last two years, still show considerable overall support among the American population for continuing to help Ukraine,” Taylor said.

Brandon Williams has a “growing concern” for the direction of the country and the central New York community, according to his statement to The D.O. The U.S. must be aware of what their funding is being used for and ensure it does not “obstruct” efforts to domestic problems, like the border crisis, that have already created problems for central New Yorkers, he wrote.

The Democrats have developed a “tough secure border plan” following a White House meeting with President Joe Biden over approving more aid for Ukraine, Schumer told CBS News in late February. As the U.S. continues to push the package, Schumer said NATO would be “fractured” and allies would turn away from the U.S. if it fails to pass.

“This is a true turning point for America – for our strength, for our credibility on the world stage, for our national security,” Schumer wrote in his statement. “Let this supplemental bill – which passed with 70 votes here in the Senate – move forward. History is watching you.”