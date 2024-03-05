Joe Gatto’s performance brings excitement, nostalgia to SU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Less than two weeks after University Union announced comedian Joe Gatto would visit Syracuse University’s campus, sophomore Wyatt Humpf was the first to line up for the event. Humpf was given the chance to take center stage alongside Gatto, the first time he formally met the comedian.

“I’ve seen ‘Impractical Jokers’ and he’s probably one of the best comedians of the 2010s with a great show that’s been around for more than 10 years,” Humpf said before his onstage appearance. “(This event) is very significant.”

On Monday night, Gatto performed live comedy in front of Humpf and a sold-out audience at Schine Student Center’s Goldstein Auditorium. Gatto notably starred in “Impractical Jokers,” a hidden-camera comedy show, with three of his long-time friends for over a decade.

He left the show in 2022 to advance his career as a solo, stand-up comedian. Prior to his Monday visit, Gatto’s “Night of Comedy” tour stopped at the Oncenter last October. It will continue with shows currently scheduled until March 24.

Gatto shared some of his favorite personal stories and unforgettable moments from filming the “Impractical Jokers” throughout his set. Approximately 1,500 people attended the “A Comedy Show with Joe Gatto” event, said Kristin Moffitt, a senior majoring in public relations and a co-performing arts director for University Union.

Like Humpf, SU senior Emma Knauf said she always watched Gatto and the “Impractical Jokers,” particularly with her family. Gatto’s performance brought a lot of nostalgia for many students in attendance who grew up watching the show, Knauf said.

“I have been a huge fan of ‘Impractical Jokers’ for so many years now and Joe was always one of my favorites,” SU senior CJ Westwater said. “It’s really exciting to have someone who we all have grown up watching and been fans of.”

The University Union sends out surveys to gauge interest among SU’s student body regarding artists’ visits to campus, Moffitt said. Gatto and the “Impractical Jokers” were two of the “big names” that frequently stood out, said Ruby Mendelson, co-performing arts director for University Union.

Like Moffitt, Mendelson said Gatto’s comedy show would draw in a big audience.

“We knew it was a Monday night show and that people might have class, but we also know that Joe is such a big name and that students would be really excited about it… he’s someone that we’ve had our eye on for a long time,” Moffitt said.

Attendees also included students who recently became interested in Gatto and the “Impractical Jokers” on social media platforms like TikTok and Youtube, attendee Avrienne Froman said.

As part of the comedy show, University Union distributed free Joe Gatto-themed teddy bears — normal stuffed bears with a Joe Gatto t-shirt – to the first 500 attendees. Gatto’s team also set up a merchandise shop alongside other tables and a photo booth, which Mendelson said were the “fun things” that pair well with a comedian like Gatto.

Gatto was a popular name among many of the attendees like sophomore Wes McMullen, who went to the event with his roommate sophomore Mateo Lopez-Castro.

When University Union announced Gatto’s visit to campus via Instagram, McMullen jumped on the opportunity because of his desire to see him in person.

“I’ve only seen him as part of the ‘Impractical Jokers’ group, but I think that’s part of the reason why I wanted to come here just to see him on his own,” McMullen said. “I just think he’s a really loud, fun, obnoxious guy, and I think that’s a really fun kind of comedy to listen to.”

The show also provided many students with an opportunity to unwind during a hectic spring semester, Lopez-Castro said. Midterm exams for many SU students begin Tuesday, and multiple students in attendance — including Knauf, McMullen and Lopez-Castro — described the event as an opportunity to take a break before a busy week ahead.

“It’s nice having events like this organized, even on a weeknight, you just come here for an hour or two and sort of forget about your work,” McMullen said.