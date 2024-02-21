University Union announces Joe Gatto show, his second visit to Syracuse this school year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Joe Gatto will perform in Schine Student Center’s Goldstein Auditorium on March 4 at 8:30 p.m., Syracuse University’s University Union announced Wednesday.

After years on the hit television show “Impractical Jokers,” Gatto left the program in 2022 and has performed as a solo artist. On his national tour, “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy,” he played at the Oncenter in downtown Syracuse on Oct. 5.

Gatto told The Daily Orange in October that he enjoys performing in college towns because he gets to connect with people who watched “Impractical Jokers” growing up. As he adapts to solo performances, he said he wants to emphasize being honest and engaging with the audience.

Gatto also hosts the “Two Cool Moms” podcast and has worked with nonprofit organizations dedicated to anti-bullying and pet adoption.

Tickets are on sale now for $3 via the Student MyCuse account and are on sale until March 4. A valid SU or ESF ID is required to enter and the JMA Wireless Dome Bag Policy will be in effect for the performance.