Gallery: The Daily Orange's best sports photos of 2023

Gallery: A visual history of Syracuse’s hardcore punk scene

Mini flyers for upcoming shows lay on the table for exhibit attendees.

Surya Vaidy I Staff Photographer / The Daily Orange

Mini flyers for upcoming shows lay on the table for exhibit attendees.

A table spread of old zines and flyers was laid out for attendees to peruse.

Surya Vaidy I Staff Photographer / The Daily Orange

A table spread of old zines and flyers was laid out for attendees to peruse.

Thao Crash and Jamie “Pickslide” Talucci got married after meeting in the hardcore scene. Pickslide has been a part of the scene since he discovered hardcore music in the early 2000s. Crash joined the Syracuse scene in 2015 after being a part of the punk scene in Rochester.

Surya Vaidy I Staff Photographer / The Daily Orange

Thao Crash and Jamie “Pickslide” Talucci got married after meeting in the hardcore scene. Pickslide has been a part of the scene since he discovered hardcore music in the early 2000s. Crash joined the Syracuse scene in 2015 after being a part of the punk scene in Rochester.

Deb Perry, pictured here with her daughter Piper, got into the hardcore scene in the early 2000s through the skating community.

Surya Vaidy I Staff Photographer / The Daily Orange

Deb Perry, pictured here with her daughter Piper, got into the hardcore scene in the early 2000s through the skating community.

Dan K got into the hardcore scene by meeting people in his local skating community when he was younger.

Surya Vaidy I Staff Photographer / The Daily Orange

Dan K got into the hardcore scene by meeting people in his local skating community when he was younger.

Jennifer Van Wie was one of the attendees of the Hardcore Exhibit. She believes that the punk and hardcore community is one of solidarity and strength. She thinks the world needs more punk energy now.

Surya Vaidy I Staff Photographer / The Daily Orange

Jennifer Van Wie was one of the attendees of the Hardcore Exhibit. She believes that the punk and hardcore community is one of solidarity and strength. She thinks the world needs more punk energy now.

Attendees of the 315: A Syracuse Hardcore Exhibit look at old hardcore concert posters and flyers. The exhibition was a makeshift gallery showcasing photos, posters, as well as memorabilia from the hardcore scene in Syracuse.

Surya Vaidy I Staff Photographer / The Daily Orange

Attendees of the 315: A Syracuse Hardcore Exhibit look at old hardcore concert posters and flyers. The exhibition was a makeshift gallery showcasing photos, posters, as well as memorabilia from the hardcore scene in Syracuse.

Old recordings of hardcore shows in Syracuse play on a vintage TV.

Surya Vaidy I Staff Photographer / The Daily Orange

Old recordings of hardcore shows in Syracuse play on a vintage TV.

Multiple vendors selling vintage concert merch, art, and even baked goods were a part of the exhibition.

Surya Vaidy I Staff Photographer / The Daily Orange

Multiple vendors selling vintage concert merch, art, and even baked goods were a part of the exhibition.