College of Law announces Housing Clinic for fall 2024

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University’s College of Law will offer a housing clinic for the fall 2024 semester, according to a Tuesday news release. Clinics provide opportunities for SU law students to represent clients under faculty-mentor supervision, according to the college’s clinics website.

Students in the Housing Clinic will represent low-income tenants in cases involving eviction, housing conditions and other rental housing-related matters, according to the release. The clinic is the result of a grant from Legal Services of Central New York and the Legal Aid Society, which received additional New York state funding from the Tenant Dignity and Safe Housing Act.

“While providing a stellar educational experience as student attorneys, our clinics also provide much-needed, otherwise unavailable legal resources to the communities and people of Central New York,” according to the College of Law’s website.

Students in the clinic will be supervised by Professor Gary Pieples, the clinic’s director and a teaching professor in the College of Law. However, law students will “handle all aspects of clients’ cases,” including interviews and counsel, investigation and pleading and motion practice, according to the release.

“The Housing Clinic will bring much-needed representation to an underserved population dealing with profound living condition issues,” Dean Craig M. Boise wrote in the release. “At the same time, our students will be gaining practical legal skills essential to a legal career and a priority in the College of Law curriculum.”

The housing clinic is the College of Law’s seventh in-house clinic, according to the release. The college also offers the Bankruptcy Clinic, the Betty and Michael D. Wohl Veterans Legal Clinic, the Criminal Defense Clinic, the Disability Rights Clinic, the Sherman F. Levey ’57, L’59 Low Income Taxpayer Clinic and the Transactional Law Clinic.