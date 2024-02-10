Schoolyard Bagels announces temporary closure

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Schoolyard Bagels will temporarily close for an undisclosed period of time, the Marshall Street-based bagel shop announced Saturday morning in an Instagram post.

Schoolyard Bagels, located at 177 Marshall Street, opened its doors for the first time Thursday morning. The New York City-style bagel shop experienced “overwhelming” turnout but cited a lack of preparedness as a reason for long wait times, according to the post.

“To ensure we live up to your expectations and our standards, we’ve decided to take a short pause, stepping back to refine our processes and improve your experience,” the post from Schoolyard Bagels reads.

The bagel shop is located on the corner of Marshall St. and Waverly Ave. where Starbucks used to be before its closure in June 2022.

Schoolyard Bagels did not announce when it will open again.

“This is not a goodbye, but a short break to ensure when we return, we do so stronger and more ready than ever to welcome you back with open arms and faster service,” the post reads.

