DPS receives false bomb threat at Maxwell Hall

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety received a false report of a bomb threat at 4 p.m. in Maxwell Hall Friday, according to a campus-wide email from DPS.

DPS and the Syracuse Police Department determined the report to be false after a “quick response” and review of available video footage from the area. DPS previously confirmed it received two false reports of an active shooter at SU’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs on Sunday night and late Monday morning, according to an email sent Monday afternoon.

The false reports on Sunday and Monday were determined to be cases of swatting, or when a person contacts law enforcement and falsely reports a threat with the intent to force a response from police, DPS wrote in an email sent Monday night.

“Together with our law enforcement partners, we are investigating who is responsible for making this false report, as well as the false reports we received last earlier this week,” DPS wrote in Friday’s email.

