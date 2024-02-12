DPS receives ‘false’ active shooter report at Maxwell, Eggers Hall

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety announced it received a “false report” of an active shooter at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, according to a campus-wide email sent Sunday night.

DPS determined the report was false after an “immediate review” of available video footage. After being dispatched to Maxwell and Eggers Halls, both DPS and the Syracuse Police Department confirmed the report was false.

“Together with our law enforcement partners, we are investigating who is responsible for making this false report,” DPS wrote in the email.

In the email, DPS asked anyone with information regarding who made the false report to contact the department or local police.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.