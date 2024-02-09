Clemson’s Joe Girard III previews his return to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Clemson guard Joe Girard III will enter Saturday’s game versus Syracuse 2-0 from the visitor’s locker room at the JMA Wireless Dome. Ironically, he used the visitor’s locker room back in 2016 and 2018, when he won New York Class B state titles as a member of the Glens Falls High School football team. And for the first time in his preferred sport, Girard will be the visitor when Clemson travels to Syracuse on Feb. 10.

“I hope we show him no love in the Dome,” Syracuse guard Chris Bell joked. “We’re going to be competing and he’s on the other side now so that’s how we feel about it. He’s just going to have to deal with that.”

Girard, who played four seasons at SU from 2019-23, returns to the Dome after entering the transfer portal — while testing NBA draft waters — in March 2023 and committing to Clemson in May. In his graduate year with the Tigers, Girard has averaged 15 points per game in 22 starts and has scored double-digit points in each of his last eight contests.

Over a dozen schools reached out to Girard after he left SU. He narrowed his decision down between Clemson and LSU, but Girard wanted to go somewhere where he knew he could win. Clemson’s program fit the bill.

Joe Girard III hit five 3-pointers in Clemson’s last victory over then-No. 3 North Carolina on Feb. 6. Courtesy of Clemson Athletics

Last season, Clemson won 23 games — including 14 Atlantic Coast Conference victories — and just missed out on the NCAA Tournament, eventually losing to Morehead State in the first round of the NIT. Girard said he factored in the success of the program and knew the Tigers were returning several players, such as PJ Hall, who leads the team this season with 20.1 points per game. He also liked the coaching staff, led by Brad Brownell, and their specific emphasis on defense.

“They’ve acted like I’ve been here for four years and I’ve been a part of them,” Girard said of Clemson to The Daily Orange. “I couldn’t have asked for any more.”

Girard has inserted himself into a starting guard role, where he leads in total assists and is their leading 3-point shooter with 65 triples. In four games this season, he’s made at least five 3-pointers and has scored at least one in all games but one. Recently, Girard scored 15 of his 21 points from 3 in the team’s 80-76 upset win over then-No. 3 North Carolina.

His biggest — and final — 3-pointer versus the Tar Heels came with just over two minutes remaining. Holding a 72-70 lead, Girard faked a cut toward the basket and bolted back to the right wing. The move created enough separation for Girard to escape RJ Davis’ man defense and drain the 3.

“We were lucky and fortunate that last night the ball bounced our way those few times and got a big road (win),” Girard said. “Just having (UNC) being the No. 3 team in the country, going on the road and being able to win in an environment like that, it was special.”

The win currently has Clemson (15-7, 5-6 ACC in 10th place in the conference, three spots behind Syracuse. Girard said January and early February was the team’s rough patch, losing to Georgia Tech, Duke and Virginia all by less than four points. Girard added that it’s “inevitable” each team hits a bump in the road, but said his team is continuing to show up with the same attitude to compete.

Syracuse, though narrowly defeating Louisville 94-92 Wednesday, enters Saturday’s contest arguably in a “rough patch.” Prior to the win over the Cardinals, the Orange fell to Boston College and Wake Forest, the latter of which was the program’s second-worst ACC loss ever. Then, the program dismissed Benny Williams from the team Tuesday.

Girard knows of the pressure that’s on Syracuse, but he’s treating it like every other game and said that as an opponent, Clemson can’t delve into SU’s negative buzz.

“We just want to go in there and try and get a (win),” Girard said.

Cindy Zhang | Digital Design Director

He’s noticed Syracuse’s different style of offense, one that is much more fast-paced. He’s also noticed the obvious defensive switch to man, though the Orange played a fair amount of zone versus Louisville Wednesday. He said SU plays a much more defensive pressure system, as it averages the second-most steals per game (9.17) in the ACC.

Comparing his experience at Syracuse and Clemson, Girard said the Orange’s offense, under Jim Boeheim, was more “pro-style,” attacking certain one-on-one matchups and creating plays off the bounce. At Clemson, Girard said there’s more “grit” and much more motion-heavy offense, relying on ball movement, cutting and screening — all of which was displayed on Girard’s final 3-pointer against UNC.

“I had a lot of fun and a lot of success with both (offenses),” Girard said.

Following the win in Chapel Hill, Girard said he received at least 20 texts congratulating him and telling him they will see him Saturday. Girard said he’s most excited to reunite with the relationships he built in Syracuse, saying he misses his former teammates and coaches like Gerry McNamara. SU guard Quadir Copeland said Girard played a “big brother” role last season, teaching the underclassmen the “ropes.”

“Now, Joe’s like the enemy when we’re on that court. Joe knows that,” Copeland said. “After the game it’s all love, but when we’re on that court for 40 minutes, you know what it’s gonna be.”

Girard said it’ll feel different doing everything from the visitor’s perspective. He said he made a lot of great memories over his four years, specifically pointing to the Orange’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 run in 2021 when Syracuse fell to Houston — Girard said he’ll cherish that run forever. But once the ball tips, it’ll just be another basketball game for him, this time donning a different shade of Orange.

“The only weird thing for me will be seeing my family and parents sit in the visitors section rather than where they sat in the home section for the first four years,” Girard said. “That’ll be weird.”