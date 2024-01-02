Editor’s picks: The top opinion stories of 2023

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

To close out 2023, The Daily Orange Opinion staff highlighted a list of articles that represent the year’s trends. Our columnists wrote about topics ranging from abortion access nationally to the impacts of performative activism on social media. Columnists also tackled discussions on “Best Bar Town” awards and how the “Barbie” movie represents a new wave of feminism.

In this list of must-read stories, columnists break down some of the most important moments.

Here are the top 10 noteworthy reads of 2023:

The gay community is disproportionately affected by mental health struggles. Dating apps, like Grindr, worsen this by perpetuating harmful norms.

Our writer, Brian Joseph Cohen shares his own experiences on the app, and how Grindr promotes narrow beauty standards and lends itself to an addictive form of escapism. Young gay men, specifically, may be negatively impacted by Grindr’s “potential to damage our perception of intimacy.”

2023 can be characterized in part by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie — a fact that our columnist, Maya Aguirre, attributes to a new wave of feminism.

While fourth-wave feminism united women through collective action, it’s now time for women to embrace their girlhood and celebrate femininity through what Aguirre calls “Slumber Party Feminism.”

By lessening the pressure of being a “good feminist” “the friendship bracelet making, fun-loving, silly, vivid qualities we attribute to “being a girl” can stay when we go do the challenging task of fighting for our rights in our womanhood,” Aguirre says.

At Syracuse University, rising sophomores often fear losing the room selection lottery and being placed on South Campus.

But columnist Haley Thompkins reflects on how the community on South has helped her find a new home on campus.

“We held get-togethers with all of our friends to throw housewarming parties and decorated our apartments for the holidays. I found a homeyness here that I haven’t experienced anywhere else,” Thompkins said.

Mar. 22 to April 20, 2023 marked the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, during which observant Muslims celebrate Ramaddan by fasting to strengthen their spirituality. While SU is one of many colleges to introduce accommodations for students celebrating Ramadan, columnist Sarhia Rahim argues that SU should take greater responsibility in helping to bolster a sense of community for its students.

By increasing communication between the school and the student body regarding religious resources and including religious diversity in DEIA training, SU could better serve its Muslim population, Rahim writes.

This year’s Golden Globes drew specific controversy surrounding Evan Peters’ win for his role in “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The win calls into question the ethics of turning serial-murder cases into an investigative game, and the impact on the grieving process of victims and their loved ones.

“The casualness in which we treat these grisly cases has made it easy for series like Dahmer to exist and profit. There’s a limitless amount of media to consume that is just as interesting and much less problematic,” writer Jonah Weintraub says.

The expanded access to abortion pills at the beginning of 2023 serves as a step in the right direction, specifically during a time in which many states have restricted such access after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, our columnist Grace “Gray” Reed says.

Reed amplifies the importance of advocating for abortion rights on college campuses in particular where women aged 18 to 24 are most likely to experience sexual violence that may result in the need for reproductive care.

In March, SU was awarded the title of “Best Bar Town” by Barstool Sports. For years, Syracuse has been recognized as one of the top party schools in the nation, with a deep rooted reputation for high alcohol consumption.

Though the award is attractive to some, the consequences of drinking most days of the week has overlooked consequences for many college students.

While going out may seem like a synonym for excessive drinking, our columnist Kaitlyn Paige argues that SU’s parties and events can be just as fun sober.

The impacts of performative activism and infographic culture on media consumers has become increasingly apparent, especially amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Our columnist Jish Sokolsky argues that you don’t need to post on social media to support a cause, emphasizing the importance of seeking out credible, vetted news sources when consuming media.

“For those who don’t feel educated enough to speak on this issue, the expectation of advocacy is unfair. Shunning everyone who does not repost on their Instagram stories and implying they support terrorism is emotionally manipulative at the very least,” Sokolsky says.

Opioid use and overdose is on the rise in the U.S. When combined with the prevalence of drug use on college campuses, these trends must be met with proper access to life-saving resources.

Columnist Conor Sarasin says that mandating Narcan training for SU students is a step that the university should be taking to ensure campus safety. Narcan, a common brand name for the medication Naloxone, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose before medical personnel are able to arrive.

While SU currently offers Narcan training sessions a few times throughout the semester, Sarasin argues these efforts aren’t enough.

This Thanksgiving, our columnist reflected on the history of the holiday and the role it plays in glorifying the U.S.’s harmful colonial past. While the holiday has long been hailed as a celebratory day to gather with loved ones and express gratitude, we must acknowledge the past wrongs of our country.

As members of the Syracuse community, living on Haudenosaunee land, this is even more of a priority, our columnist Christy Joshy writes.

“With the vibrant presence of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy and 113 Euclid on campus, it is easier than ever to participate in a cause that we should all be involved in: the preservation of Indigenous peoples and culture,” Joshy says.