The consequences of a school that never sobers

In March, Syracuse University was awarded the title of Best Bar Town by Barstool Sports in an online March Madness-style competition, and students went crazy. Barstool’s founder and president, Dave Portnoy, even visited the university and hundreds greeted him in front of the bars of Syracuse.

It was a very big deal.



Barstool started off as a newspaper and blog that catered towards young male audiences by writing about local sports within the Boston area and posting photos of bikini models. It took off nationally in the mid 2010s by showcasing intense drinking games on social media and coining phrases like “Saturdays are for the Boys.” The overall culture of the company promotes underage and excessive drinking. The company’s latest contest for best bar reveals an even larger issue at Syracuse, which regularly celebrates a dangerous level of alcohol consumption on campus.



Coming to Syracuse, I knew what I was going into. I understood SU was a so-called “party school,” and that drinking was a deep part of the campus culture. So it was no surprise the first weeks of freshman year to see my dorm floormates drinking Natty Lights before heading to the bars or seeing everyone rally to Castle Court after a football game. But as the year went along, I realized drinking wasn’t just a fun way to commemorate the first week of classes or to celebrate Syracuse’s football team winning; it was a part of every weekend. And after even more time, it was a part of every day with names like “Marg Mondays,” “Tequila Tuesdays” and “Wine Wednesdays.”

Just this Friday afternoon, hundreds flooded Marshall Street, Walnut Park and Castle to greet Portnoy and his band of influencers. I saw hordes of people carrying BORGS on their way to a “darty,” a day party, and people were right back at it again later that night.

It’s important to be wary of the consequences of relentless drinking and bar culture. It shouldn’t consume you or be the only way you can have fun.

From hearing people in class talk about how they can’t wait to “black out” later tonight to walking by a group of incoherent freshman guys yelling “Blucy’s that way,” the party culture never really stops.



I mean, I get it. As college students, we spend our days juggling a tremendous number of responsibilities like classes, work and extracurriculars. So it makes sense that we would want to spend our weekends and weeknights relaxing and spending time with our friends.

But quality time doesn’t have to revolve around excessive drinking all of the time. At what point does this become a serious concern?

Eva Morris | Design Editor

A survey done by the National Drug Use and Health reported that around 50 percent of college-aged students drink often while around 30 percent engage in excessive or binge drinking. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, heavy alcohol use is defined as having several drinks on one occasion more than five times a month. SU students may drink several drinks on one occasion more than five times a week.

While this behavior can start off seemingly harmless, like drinking to celebrate after a game or indulging to commemorate one of your favorite internet celebrities coming to Syracuse, the negative effects of excessive drinking can creep up quickly and lead to horrific consequences.

American Addiction Centers reported that young students who engage in binge drinking are more likely to develop alcoholism or alcohol use disorders once they are older. In fact, around 20 percent of college students meet the qualifications for alcoholism already. The National Institute of Health revealed that each year almost 700,000 people between the ages of 18 to 24 are assaulted by someone who has been drinking and around 1,500 college students die due to alcohol related injuries. Abusing alcohol can also lead to other consequences like poor academic performance or mental health issues.

For many, college is the first time we are able to experience true freedom. We’re away from our parents and there is very little guidance set in place. That is where institutions like Barstool come in, as they are able take advantage of this and offer misguided direction to college students.

Coming into a school like SU can feel as if drinking is one of the only ways to have fun or spend time with friends, which is something I have felt as someone who prefers to not drink. Realizing that you can still go out with friends without drinking is something many people don’t recognize.

Drinking in college is something that many consider to be tradition, or even a way of life, especially at schools like SU, which have a prominent bar and party scene. This contributes to the ideology that drinking must be involved in every aspect of our lives which is especially troublesome when we’re praised for it.

Seeing Syracuse in the spotlight and praised on social media is always nice, but it becomes problematic when it’s about being the university that drinks the most. This perpetuates an endless cycle that continues to promote dangerous drinking habits with serious consequences especially among such demographics that are vulnerable to alcoholism.

Kaitlyn Paige is a sophomore studying Communication & Rhetorical Studies. Her column appears bi-weekly, and she can be reached at [email protected].