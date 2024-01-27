Syverud speaks to ESPN, discusses ‘Think Tank’ to reshape college sports

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud spoke to ESPN’s Pete Thamel about the current state of college athletics and the possibility of a private group reshaping the landscape.

Syverud is reportedly part of a “Think Tank” led by Len Perna, the CEO of search firm TurnkeyZRG. The group also features other members like billionaire David Blitzer and former MLS president Mark Abbott.

According to ESPN, this group is not tied to any “financial arm” and are trying to figure out a solution to the ever-changing landscape of college sports, which has dealt with congressional hearings, Florida State suing the ACC over the grant of rights and the dominance of SEC and Big Ten over every other league.

“It’s been obvious the whole college sports system has been a dead man walking for three years, driven by legal developments,” Syverud told ESPN. “What’s going to come out of it is the thing that hasn’t been clear. The current system can’t continue, it’s a dead man walking.”

Syverud also referred to college sports as the “Hunger Games” and when asked about the possibility of private equity aiding college sports, he said he has no “philosophical objection to almost anyone who wants to be part of the solution.”