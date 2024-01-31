National Endowment for the Arts awards $35,000 to Light Work

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

For the 2024 fiscal year, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) is awarding $35,000 to Light Work as a “Grants For Arts” fund. The grants aim to “strengthen the nation’s arts and cultural ecosystem,” according to the NEA website.

Light Work is a local nonprofit organization with a mission to support international and domestic lens-based artists. Located on Syracuse University’s campus, Light Work is home to multiple galleries, having the only darkroom on campus and a yearly residency program.

The 2024 NEA grant will support the organization’s Artist-in-Residence Program. Each year, a small group of artists is invited to spend a month working on a creative project. Currently, the program is hosting Cheryl Miller.

“We are thrilled to have the continued support of the National Endowment for the Arts to support our Artist-in-Residence Program,” said Dan Boardman, director of Light Work in the release. “With this funding we offer artists a unique experience to develop new and exciting work in lens based media. We are truly grateful.”

The program has been a fixture at Syracuse University for 48 years, and many of its projects have won national awards. The program is notable for its emphasis on uninterrupted time to work, and the high-quality level of the resources available to the artists, said Communications Coordinator Cjala Surratt.

Participants receive a furnished apartment, a $5,000 stipend and all-day access to Light Work resources. Beyond that, work from each artist is published in an edition of “Contact Sheet: The Light Work Annual.”

Surratt said what sets the Artists-In-Residence program apart is that it offers money for the artists to use for their art, which they can use in any way, and space for artists to work on their projects. Previous artists in residence, like Dan Boardman, have described the program as a break from life to pursue art.

Former projects have led to work that is displayed in the Light Work Collection. Right now, Sophia Chai’s “Character Space” is on display, featuring her work about the Korean language.

Last year, Light Work celebrated its 50th anniversary at SU and held a display of work from the duration of its various programs. Much of the work displayed was derived from former artists in residence.

“The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to Light Work, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D., in the release. “We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives.”