Syracuse in pictures: 50 years of Light Work on display at the Everson

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Snapshots of 20th century Syracuse, vintage darkrooms and exhibition posters greet visitors to the Everson Museum of Art this week to chronicle the 50-year history of Light Work, a photography organization housed on the Syracuse University campus.

“We’re trying to tell the story [of] the different programs that Light Work does and the individuals who have come through here,” said Dan Boardman, director of Light Work.

The curated pieces are part of an exhibition that commemorates 50 years of Light Work, a local not-for-profit organization devoted to supporting lens-based artists from all around the world. Located on Syracuse University’s campus, Light Work houses two galleries, a darkroom for students and a yearly residency program. The exhibit highlighting the organization’s 50th anniversary will run from Jan. 28 through May 14 at the Everson.

“One thing that’s really fascinating about it is just the volume of work that was made here, either physically in this building, or in Syracuse by all these amazing people, and you get to see this huge range of approaches in the exhibition,” Boardman said.

Although it now hosts a renowned residency program, Light Work was established originally in response to SU student protests. In the 70s, SU students were asking questions about what institutions of higher education are really for, Communications Coordinator Cjala Surratt said.

Boardman elaborated that the students wanted a radio station, a television station, a natural food store and a community darkroom. All of their demands were met and located in Watson Hall, which led to the creation of CitrusTV and Light Work. One of the photographs in the exhibit even captures the moment of an artist painting the mural that’s still in Watson Hall.

“Our relationship with the university is central to what we do here,” Boardman said.

Light Work offers its facilities to SU students, which allows the organization to bring together experienced and beginner photographers, Boardman said. As a result of the access SU students have to the darkroom and the residency program, he said that on any given day you can find someone working on an award-winning exhibition or an assignment for a class.

“One of the goals of the exhibition is to show that community… in the lab of people at all ends of the (photography) spectrum, and all sorts of amazing things that they’ve made,” Boardman said.

For over a year, the staff has been curating art and ephemera from throughout the organization’s history. Boardman said the exhibit features over 100 artists, and that it was a slow process to choose just 150 pieces out of the total 4,000.

Surratt hopes that the exhibit will resonate with members of the Syracuse community because much of the art centers around this area. She added that the archive shows both historical pictures and popular Syracuse areas like Waverly Avenue that are likely to change in the next few years.

“I think they’re going to be surprised to see themselves or see family members, or see places going back to 1973 that evoke memories,” Surratt said. “That’s going to be really amazing.”

Surratt said she’s moved by the caliber of artists that have utilized Light Work facilities. Former residency participants have received MacArthur grants and Guggenheim fellowships, which Surratt considers a “boon” to the university.

The Light Work residency program puts out a national call for emerging artists, Surratt said. It differs from many residency programs because it offers untethered money and space so artists have the freedom to pursue their individual projects, which Surratt said is unique compared to other residency programs.

Boardman was a resident artist in 2015 and said he was able to get a lot accomplished with the 24 hour access to high tech equipment. He added that the residency is a good opportunity to take a pause from life to pursue creative projects.

While the Light Work residency is a month-long program for 10-12 artists around the country, the organization also has been awarding grants to three local artists since 1976, Boardman said. After they receive the grant, the selected artists participate in a Light Work-funded exhibition.

“[Light Work] is really just a resource for artists locally and around the world to keep making their work in an affordable capacity,” lab manager Becky Marris Marris said.

Surratt says that what she finds really wonderful about the space is that when the photography studio is running, many different types of students come by to use it. She added that it is not just used by photography students, but that they often have architects, fashion students and other artists on site.

“I hope people can come and see the exhibition,” Boardman said. “It’s a great piece of Syracuse University history.”