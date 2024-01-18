Students mixed over upcoming South Campus meal plan

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Auxiliary Services announced expansions to food and dining selections in December designed for students living in South Campus apartments, including the introduction of the Daily Dining Plan and renovations of Goldstein Food Hall and the Inn Complete.

The new meal plan will be available ahead of the housing and meal plan selection process for the 2024-25 school year. The plan includes $1,680 Dining Dollars per semester and was designed for South Campus students who do not want to cook every meal for themselves. The plan is equal to the cost of one meal a day at a university dining facility, according to the news release.

Around half of the 2,400 students who live on South Campus have a meal plan, said Jennifer DeMarchi, communications director of the Office of the Chief Finance Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Most of these students have one of two dining dollar-based plans, either the $1,200 Deluxe Dining Dollars Plan or the $500 Value Dining Dollars Plan, she said. The Goldstein Student Center, which is South Campus’ main dining facility, processes an average of 600 transactions daily, she added.

“The most popular selections are the Dining Dollars plans, which provide flexibility for students to eat at Goldstein, the Inn Complete or any other retail food location on campus,” DeMarchi said. “Their popularity is also why Auxiliary Services is planning to introduce a new meal plan for second-year students on South Campus in fall 2024.”

After living in Booth Hall last semester, sophomore Sam Chapnick currently lives on South Campus. Last semester, he had an Orange Unlimited Plan, which he changed to the Block 85 Plan for this semester on South Campus. He anticipates eating lunch or dinner at Goldstein in addition to cooking and is satisfied with the available options.

“There’s honestly enough on South for me,” Chapnick said. “It’s super convenient, just with how everything is laid out.”

Auxiliary Services and Campus Planning, Design, and Construction reopened the renovated dining area at Goldstein on Sept. 3. The renovations were designed to feature similar options to many of SU’s on-campus dining halls, including the addition of a Starbucks and an Otto’s Juice Box.

Auxiliary Services also added an option for meal swipes, allowing students with unlimited and block meal plans to swipe for three meals a day — once for breakfast, lunch and dinner — in addition to the option of using Dining Dollars or ‘Cuse Cash.

Cole Ross | Digital Design Director

Auxiliary Services also reopened The Inn Complete in September as a dining and event space on South Campus. Renovations included the installation of air conditioning and renovations to the building’s interior and exterior. A lunch buffet will be available during the week and the space can be booked for events, according to the news release.

Despite the addition of the new dining spaces, DeMarchi said around half of South Campus residents don’t have a meal plan, and many opt to do their own grocery shopping and prepare their own meals.

Nathan Ayotte, a sophomore musical theater major, had the Block 85 Plan, which he used for meals when he was at Syracuse Stage or on campus. He said he had almost 40 swipes left over at the end of the semester and has switched to the Value Dining Dollars Plan for this semester since he is usually eating and cooking food at his apartment.

“I didn’t really know what to expect in terms of my eating habits when I was preparing to live on South so I thought the Block 85 (Plan) would be the best option,” Ayotte said. “But I find that I’m usually always eating breakfast and dinner in my South apartment using my own groceries, and if I can eat lunch at home I will.”

Ayotte said that although the new plan makes sense for those who eat daily on campus, he would rather opt for the cheapest dining dollar option for his meal plan and put the money saved into groceries instead.

Students living on South Campus can select any of SU’s meal plans, including the new plan starting next school year. The meal plan’s dining dollars work the same as other meal plans, and they can be used at dining halls, university convenience halls, Schine Student Center, Goldstein and The Inn Complete, resetting at the start of each semester.

Kerri Riley, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences, lived on South Campus last semester. She did not have a meal plan and usually purchased groceries with friends who had a car, and made her own food at her apartment.

“I think that food is definitely more accessible on main campus,” Riley said.

Riley said she and her roommate usually skipped breakfast on most days they had class, and made lunch and dinner at their apartment because they were too busy to ride the bus to Goldstein.

The new renovations and meal plan are a “continuation” of Auxiliary Services’ efforts to ease the transition from North Campus to South Campus. Auxiliary Services plans to continue to evolve dining choices at Goldstein and Skytop Marketplace for the fall 2024 semester, according to the news release.