Goldstein Dunkin’ to be replaced with Starbucks

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

The Dunkin’ location at Syracuse University’s Goldstein Student Center on South Campus will be replaced with a Starbucks Coffee, a university spokesperson confirmed on Friday afternoon.

The spokesperson did not specify a timeline for when the new Starbucks location will open.

The Dunkin’ in the Schine Student Center will remain a Dunkin’, they said. The Goldstein Dunkin’ first opened in 2003 after the South Campus center was renovated.

The new Starbucks location comes after two branches of the chain in downtown Syracuse’s Armory Square and Marshall Street closed in 2022. The Armory Square location closed in October 2022, citing safety concerns related to homelessness and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Marshall Street Starbucks closed in June 2022. The property has remained empty since, but a bagel store, run by an SU alum, is slated to replace it.

SU’s West Campus Starbucks location remains open, as well as branches in East Syracuse, Destiny USA Mall and DeWitt.