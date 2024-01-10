Newhouse junior arrested on child pornography charges

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University Junior Owen Taylor was arrested last week for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to Cook County Illinois Sheriff Tom Dart on Monday. Taylor now faces multiple felony charges for possessing child pornography of a victim under the age of 13, Patch.com first reported.

After a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an account on a file-hosting service that held the images, investigators determined that the account was Taylor’s, according to Patch. The investigators also determined the photos were on Taylor’s phone through a forensic analysis, according to WGN-TV.

Taylor, a student in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, appeared in court Friday and was “released with conditions,” Patch reported officials saying.

At SU, Taylor was in the lineup of University Union’s “The College Chuckle” on March 4 and frequently performed sets at The Playground, a student-run comedy venue. Since Nov. 2022, Taylor was also an executive producer and co-host of “The UpBeat” on Orange Television Network, according to his LinkedIn.

Taylor did not immediately respond to The Daily Orange’s request for comment.