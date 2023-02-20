UU press release: University Union announces 1st-ever student comedy show

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union is holding its first-ever student comedy show at 8 p.m. on March 4 at the Schine Student Center.

All four undergraduate classes will be represented in the 10-student lineup. The students performing will be Sam Schappell, Lucas Portnoy and Breton MacNeil from the class of 2023, Mary Shalaby, Samuel Baylow and Julia DiCesare from the class of 2024, Owen Taylor and Anthony Tibolla from the class of 2025 and Ronan Mansfield and Sarah Wells from the class of 2026.

Doors will open at 7:15 p.m. and admission is free. For any questions or accommodation requests please contact UU Vice President Ashely Bruce at [email protected]. For more information please contact UU Public Relations Director Quinn Schmidt at [email protected].