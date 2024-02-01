Our humor columnist mourns Michael Cera’s Oscar ‘Barbie’ snub

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Disappointing news for Margot Robbie fans everywhere: Oscars nominations came out last week! In 2023, we got to experience masterpieces such as “Oppenheimer,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Barbie” and, of course, the new “Mean Girls” musical movie. Just kidding – the new “Mean Girls” came out in 2024.

Like everyone else, I have a lot of thoughts and opinions about these nominations. One of my most controversial opinions? Best Picture nominee “Anatomy of a Fall”? Not that good. Not one person even topples. I think. I haven’t seen it.

Oh, don’t look at me like that. It’s two and a half hours long and I barely have the attention span to write this 500-word column.

A movie I did see? “Barbie,” Duh.

Ryan Gosling was great and deserved his nomination, of course, but I can’t get past one specific snub… you know the one I’m talking about… Michael Cera. Where is that man’s damn Oscar? He did so much for this movie! As Allan, he really showed how diverse of an actor he is by being silly and awkward in this movie … just like he is in his other movies.

That Margot Robbie, on the other hand, did not deserve that nomination at all!*

There are a lot of worthy animated feature films on the list, at least, like “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” and “The Boy and The Heron.” They even had Disney’s “Elemental” nominated, because god forbid Disney goes one year without having a mediocre animated feature on the ballot. (Forgive me, I just got rejected from the Disney College Program and I’m feeling very slighted. This is a joke.)

Fun fact about “Elemental”: I saw it at the drive-in movie theater with my two 7-year-old sisters and even one of them said, “Isn’t this just ‘Zootopia’ but with, like, water and fire instead of animals?” And I nodded through my tears because even though the movie wasn’t that good, the fire and water were in love. And that’s a beautiful thing.

And on that note, this has been my audition to host the 2024 Oscars. I’d like to thank the Academy.

*MARGOT ROBBIE I’M SORRY YOU ABSOLUTELY DID DESERVE THAT NOMINATION PLEASE FORGIVE ME FOR THAT JOKE PLEASE OH PLEASE DON’T COME FOR MY NECK(!!!)