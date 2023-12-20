Orlando City selects SU’s Jeorgio Kocevski 21st overall in MLS SuperDraft

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski has been selected 21st overall by Orlando City SC in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. He is the first SU player off the board.

Kocevski left his mark on the program in four seasons with the Orange. The Liverpool, NY, native broke out in his junior year, helping Syracuse to its first National Championship win. Kocevski tallied five goals and four assists in 2022, earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference Third Team honors and a spot on the 2022 NCAA All-Tournament Team. He started in 21 of his 22 appearances.

He followed up the strong campaign with even more individual success in 2023. Though the Orange bowed out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Kocevski established himself as their most important player. The midfielder was a staple in SU’s attacking distribution, totaling a whopping 12 assists — the most by a senior in program history. He was named the ACC Co-Midfielder of the Year, sharing the honor with Virginia’s Mouhameth Thiam, and was also an All-ACC First Team honoree.

With Kocevski’s selection, Syracuse has now had back-to-back first round picks in the MLS SuperDraft. Last year, defender Abdi Salim was drafted 17th overall by Orlando City and attacker Levonte Johnson was picked 29th by the Vancouver Whitecaps.