Khalil Ahmad returns to Syracuse as Executive Director of Personnel and Recruiting

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse football has hired Penn State Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment Khalil Ahmad as its Executive Director of Personnel and Recruiting, according to 247Sports. Ahmad served as the Orange’s Director of High School Relations in 2022 under former head coach Dino Babers before going to the Nittany Lions.

A former coach in New Jersey and Player Development Assistant at Rutgers University, Ahmad helped Syracuse overhaul its recruiting approach to the northeast. Ahmad is also credited with helping the resurgence of recruiting in New Jersey during the 2021 and 2022 recruiting cycles. His return to Syracuse, as well as new defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson and reported offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon, show SU’s clear initiative to bring in strong recruiters with deep ties to the northeast to revamp the football program.

In his one season with Penn State, the Nittany Lions also saw an uptick in commitments from the New Jersey area, including two class of 2025 players. Ahmad will now lead a recruiting team looking to solidify those roots for Syracuse in New Jersey. Alongside interim head coach Nunzio Campanile, the majority of the new hires on SU’s staff are from or coached in New Jersey.