Dino Babers hires 2 new members among revamped recruiting staff

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers made three changes to his recruiting staff this offseason. In March, Gino Gigliotti was promoted to Director of Recruiting while Babers hired Khalil Ahmad and McKenzie Bostic to serve as the team’s Director of High School Relations.

Gigliotti has been a member of Syracuse’s recruiting staff since 2019. He spent two years as a recruiting analyst at Coastal Carolina and was a defensive quality control coach at SUNY Cortland — his alma mater — in 2016.

“Gino has worked his way up and done an outstanding job in his time at Syracuse,” Babers said in a release. “I’m excited about the direction of our recruiting department with the addition of Khalil and McKenzie under Gino’s leadership.”

Ahmad spent the past season working in player development at Rutgers, previously coaching at Patterson East Side (N.J) High School.

Bostic was previously a Player Care Coordinator with Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew, where she worked for two seasons. Beforehand, she worked in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ events and entertainment department. A 2019 graduate of Ohio State, Bostic also helped out with the Buckeyes’ football program as a recruiting and administrative assistant.

“Khalil and McKenzie bring great energy to our recruiting efforts and have made an immediate impact in their short time at Syracuse,” Babers said.

Syracuse’s prior Director of High School Relations, Deon Maddox, will now become the team’s Director of Player Development/Alumni Relations, a role he assumed in March.