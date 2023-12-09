Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Syracuse to rally in support of Palestine, calling for a cease-fire and protesting Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up show Friday evening.

The local “Shut It Down For Palestine” demonstration — organized by the Syracuse chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, the Syracuse Collective for Palestinian Liberation, the Resilient Indigenous Action Collective and the Syracuse chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation — was the latest of several similar pro-Palestine demonstrations on college campuses and in cities across the country following the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The protesters marched from Clinton Square down S. Salina Street to the Landmark Theatre, where Seinfeld’s stand-up show was scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Seinfeld was one of over 700 Hollywood celebrities to sign an open letter in support of Israel following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

After 1,200 people were killed in the attack, Israel responded with a tightened siege on Gaza, bombarding the territory. Since Oct. 7, over 17,000 people in Gaza have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

In a Dec. 6 letter, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the U.N. Security Council of a nearing “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, The Associated Press reported. Following a temporary ceasefire and a series of prisoner exchanges, the U.S. vetoed a U.N. resolution for a ceasefire on Friday.

Tara Sandlin, an SU alumnus and organizer with the local DSA chapter, said after seeing thousands turnout to the protest held in Washington, D.C. last month, people around the country wanted to hold similar demonstrations where they live.

“We’re here to say that we can’t have the holidays as usual and business as usual when there’s a genocide happening,” Sandlin said. “We’re so excited to see this broad coalition of people — all nationalities, all ethnicities, all religions.

Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor

Attendees called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel and condemned members of the House of Representatives for passing a resolution Tuesday that labels anti-Zionism as antisemitism. At the event, protestors named the Biden Administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, chanting they “charge (them) with genocide.” They specifically asked the Biden administration for “no more money for Israel’s crimes” along with chants that “Palestine will never die.”

“We have found ourselves at a point in history that is so crucial. A time where a better world is truly within our grasp,” said Hussein, a speaker in the crowd who did not give his last name. “It is precisely at moments like this we must come together and build everlasting solidarity with one another.”

As people entered Landmark Theater for Seinfeld’s show, protestors stood outside. Police placed themselves between the two groups, forming a pathway for those looking to get inside the building while protestors chanted that Seinfeld was “complicit in genocide.”

In 2018, Seinfeld visited a tourist training camp in the West Bank, drawing outrage from Palestinian human rights activists. At the camp, Seinfeld conducted exercises “meant to replicate Israeli Defense Force training,” Newsweek reported.

Several members of the rally said their message to “let Gaza live” should not be labeled as antisemitism, but rather a call for unity.

“This is not about religion. This is about peace,” Sandlin said. “We are here to come together to say that we care about human life.”

Syracuse DSA leaders called on members of the crowd to continue protesting. One speaker at the event said there would be another protest starting at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at Onondaga Community College.

“I urge everyone to continue with this plain, unapologetic, unequivocal political solidarity with the Palestinian people,” said one high school student who spoke at the event. “Be on the right side of history, because it is being written right now.”