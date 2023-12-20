Chicago Fire select SU’s Olu Oyegunle 33rd overall in MLS SuperDraft

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Syracuse defender Olu Oyegunle has been selected 33rd overall by the Chicago Fire in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. He is the second player off the board for SU, after Jeorgio Kocevski was taken 21st overall by Orlando City SC. Oyegunle still has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, if he chooses to forgo his MLS selection.

Through three seasons at Syracuse, Oyegunle has become an integral part of SU’s backline. After not playing as a freshman in 2021, the Brampton, Ontario, native started every single Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and NCAA Tournament match in 2022. He helped the Orange win the ACC championship and the National Championship as a sophomore.

In 2023, Oyegunle continued to play a key role in fortifying SU’s backline. He started in 16 matches through 17 appearances, playing full time in four matches. Oyegunle had over 70 minutes of playing time in nine of his 17 games. He helped the Orange allow just 1.24 goals per game and was a part of four clean sheets.