Gallery: How Syracuse clinched a 2nd straight bowl appearance
Ryan Jermyn | Contributing Photographer
Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford hauls in a 15-yard pass moments before halftime. This was the first game the Orange have won without Dino Babers, their former head coach.
Syracuse defensive tackle Kevon Darton tackles Wake Forest quarterback Michael Kern on third-and-goal.
At their own 1-yard line, Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader prepares to hand off the ball to LeQuint Allen Jr.
Offensive lineman Joe Cruz celebrates as Syracuse runs out the clock to defeat Wake Forest for its sixth win of the season.
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader in cadence before snapping the ball on a designed run.
Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher outruns Wake Forest cornerback Jamare Glasker as he makes his way into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher and teammates celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown. Families of senior players were invited to the field at halftime in order to celebrate Senior Day.
Syracuse erupts from the tunnel for its final home game of the season. The Orange entered the game coming off a loss to Georgia Tech and were hoping to defend the JMA Wireless Dome against Wake Forest.
Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford makes a 35-yard catch and run to put Syracuse on the board first in the opening quarter.
Syracuse tight end Dan Villari extends to pull down the high throw from Garrett Shrader for a receiving touchdown against Wake Forest.
Syracuse's football's interim head coach Nunzio Campanile gets a Gatorade bath after winning his first game to clinch bowl eligibility.