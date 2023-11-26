Gallery: How Syracuse clinched a 2nd straight bowl appearance

Gallery: How Syracuse clinched a 2nd straight bowl appearance

SU player number five scoring a touchdown.

Ryan Jermyn | Contributing Photographer

Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford hauls in a 15-yard pass moments before halftime. This was the first game the Orange have won without Dino Babers, their former head coach.

Three SU players leaping to tackle a Wake Forest player.

Ryan Jermyn | Contributing Photographer

Syracuse defensive tackle Kevon Darton tackles Wake Forest quarterback Michael Kern on third-and-goal.

SU player Garrett Shrader looking behind him before handing off the ball, while the team is lined up in front of him.

Ryan Jermyn | Contributing Photographer

At their own 1-yard line, Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader prepares to hand off the ball to LeQuint Allen Jr.

SU players throwing their hands up in victory and embrace the other team.

Ryan Jermyn | Contributing Photographer

Offensive lineman Joe Cruz celebrates as Syracuse runs out the clock to defeat Wake Forest for its sixth win of the season.

Three SU players in crouched position, preparing to start a play.

Ryan Jermyn | Contributing Photographer

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader in cadence before snapping the ball on a designed run.

SU player number seventeen scoring a touchdown as the crowd and cheerleaders raise their arms in victory.

Ryan Jermyn | Contributing Photographer

Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher outruns Wake Forest cornerback Jamare Glasker as he makes his way into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Three SU players embracing each other.

Ryan Jermyn | Contributing Photographer

Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher and teammates celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown. Families of senior players were invited to the field at halftime in order to celebrate Senior Day.

The SU football team and coaches running onto the field.

Ryan Jermyn | Contributing Photographer

Syracuse erupts from the tunnel for its final home game of the season. The Orange entered the game coming off a loss to Georgia Tech and were hoping to defend the JMA Wireless Dome against Wake Forest.

SU player number five running with the football, being followed by Wake Forest player number thirty-eight.

Ryan Jermyn | Contributing Photographer

Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford makes a 35-yard catch and run to put Syracuse on the board first in the opening quarter.

SU player number eighty-nine catching the football and landing in the touchdown zone as a Wake Forest player attempts to tackle him.

Ryan Jermyn | Contributing Photographer

Syracuse tight end Dan Villari extends to pull down the high throw from Garrett Shrader for a receiving touchdown against Wake Forest.

Interim coach Nunzio Campanile getting splashed with a Gatorade bath by an SU player.

Ryan Jermyn | Contributing Photographer

Syracuse's football's interim head coach Nunzio Campanile gets a Gatorade bath after winning his first game to clinch bowl eligibility.