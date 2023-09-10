SU reports 124 active self-reported COVID-19 cases

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University has confirmed 124 active self-reported cases of COVID-19 among students, staff and faculty as of Sunday, according to a university spokesperson.

Students make up 116 of the cases, which include people living both on and off campus. The other eight cases are from faculty and staff. The spokesperson could not provide data for the total number of cases for the entire semester as of Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

SU does not currently require students, faculty or staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The university ended the vaccine requirement on May 15 after the policy was in place since fall 2021. SU does not currently have a mask mandate on campus.

Students taking in-person classes on main campus can self-report positive COVID-19 results not administered by the Barnes Center at the Arch through the Barnes Center’s website.

Tests can be purchased in vending machines at the Goldstein Student Center on South Campus and the Barnes Center, Dineen Hall, the Life Sciences Complex, Schine Student Center and Graham Dining Hall.

Students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can call (315) 443-8000 to make a testing appointment with the Barnes Center. The university’s COVID-19 policies are listed on the Stay Safe website.