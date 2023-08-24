Top 10 sporting events to watch this fall

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In the 2022-23 season, five of Syracuse’s nine fall and winter athletic programs played in the postseason, highlighted by men’s soccer winning the NCAA Championship. From the first day of classes on Aug. 28 to the last day of the semester on Dec. 12, here are the top 10 sporting events to watch this semester.

1. Football: vs. No. 9 Clemson (Sept. 30)

Syracuse hosts defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion Clemson. Last year, the then-No. 14 Orange held a 21-10 lead at halftime against the Tigers in Death Valley, but Clemson mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to win 27-21. Clemson is ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

2. Men’s Basketball Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tournament (Nov. 20 – Nov. 22)

The Orange will head to Maui, Hawaii, to compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational for the first time since 2013. In three prior appearances, Syracuse holds a 9-0 record having won the tournament in 1990, 1998 and 2013. SU will face Tennessee in the first round of the tournament. Chaminade, Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette and UCLA round out the field.

3. Men’s Basketball vs. University of New Hampshire (Nov. 6)

Syracuse men’s basketball opens the 2023-24 season versus New Hampshire. After a 47-year run that included five Final Four appearances and the 2003 National Championship, Jim Boeheim retired after the 2022-2023 season. Replacing Boeheim is Adrian Autry — a member of the program’s coaching staff since 2011 and a former SU point guard. Autry’s arrival marks the start of a new era beginning at home on Nov. 6.

4. Men’s Soccer @ #4 Duke (Sept. 29)

Reigning national champion and preseason No. 1 Syracuse men’s soccer team faces ACC rival, No. 4 Duke, on the road. With 10 new players on SU’s roster, the matchup against Duke, near the halfway point of the season, will be telling to see if the Orange have what it takes to repeat as champions.

5. Football vs. Pittsburgh (Nov. 11)

Syracuse plays Pitt at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 11. On Oct 20, 1923, SU beat the Panthers 3-0 in the first-ever football game played at Yankee Stadium. This year’s game will celebrate the 100th anniversary of football being played at the arena.

6. Football vs. Army (Sept. 23)

For the first time since 1996, Syracuse and Army will face off in football. This season’s game, however, marks the first of four matchups between both sides from 2023-2026. After this year, the Orange are slated to host Army in 2025 and will face it on the road in 2024 and 2026.

7. Women’s Basketball @ Maryland (Nov. 19)

Syracuse women’s basketball reached the Super 16 of the 2023 National Invite Tournament in Felisha Legette-Jack’s first season at the helm. This year, following a three-game home stand to begin the season, the Orange take on Maryland at College Park. Last season, the Terrapins made it to the Elite Eight. How the Orange fare against Maryland could indicate if SU is improved enough to clinch its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021.

8. Field Hockey vs. North Carolina (Oct. 13)

Syracuse has been knocked out of the ACC Tournament by North Carolina in consecutive years. For the last five years, UNC has dominated ACC and NCAA play, winning the ACC Tournament five straight times and the NCAA Tournament in four of the last five years. The game between the Orange and Tar Heels could be an ACC Championship preview.

9. Men’s Basketball vs. LSU (Nov. 28)

In 2023, ACC and Southeastern Conference men’s and women’s basketball teams will face off in the inaugural ACC/SEC challenge. On Nov. 28, Syracuse hosts LSU in their first meeting since 1985. The Tigers finished 14-19 last season.

10. Women’s Soccer @ North Carolina (Oct. 22)

In 2022, Syracuse women’s soccer achieved an 8-7-3 record — its best since joining the ACC in 2013. Although they produced a stellar nonconference slate, finishing 7-2, the Orange struggled immensely in ACC play with a 1-5-3 record. SU will have its biggest challenge of the season on the road against conference rivals No. 2 North Carolina.