SU review of legacy admissions to be finalized

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University is examining its legacy admissions policy and will release a decision on the policy’s future shortly, SU administrators wrote Monday.

Chancellor Kent Syverud, Vice Chancellor and Provost Gretchen Ritter as well as Vice President of Enrollment Services Ryan Williams, wrote on SU News that while the university does weigh legacy status, “(it) is, and has long been, highly limited.”

“Still, we are examining our current practices and their outcomes to ensure that we continue to uphold our longstanding commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive campus community,” the statement read.

The statement comes nearly two months after the United States Supreme Court banned affirmative action admissions policies, which legally allowed colleges and universities to consider race as part of a holistic admissions process, in late June.

Following the decision, SU said diversity would remain a core focus in its admissions policies moving forward after the ruling. On July 1, a spokesperson for SU told The Daily Orange that legacy admissions had not yet been considered “in relation to admissions” in the wake of affirmative action’s ban.

“That careful review will be completed shortly, at which time Syracuse University will have more to say on the future of legacy admissions,” the statement closed.