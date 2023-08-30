SU student files lawsuit against university for mishandling investigation into Jacob Cohen sexual assault case

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A Syracuse University student filed a lawsuit against the university this week over its handling of its investigation into Jacob Cohen, a former SU student who previously pled guilty to sexual abuse against the lawsuit’s filer and her roommate in their dorm room in 2020.

The lawsuit alleges that the university did not remove Cohen from the dorm building directly following the two students’ report to the Department of Public Safety, syracuse.com reported Wednesday morning. Cohen was only moved after he reported he was assaulted in a physical altercation with a male student, the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit also states the university was deceptive throughout its investigative process.

During the university’s investigative process, Bernerd Jacobson, SU’s Equal Opportunity and Title IX investigator, asked the victim, who is only identified as Jane Doe, to join a Zoom call to discuss the incident she had reported to DPS, the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit then claims that, without the victim’s knowledge, the call had also included her roommate, Cohen and both of their lawyers.

During the five-hour call, the woman filing the suit was cross-examined by Cohen’s legal team, syracuse.com reported. At one point, after she told a representative from SU that she felt ambushed, the representative responded that they assumed she would know that Cohen and his team would be present, the lawsuit states.

A spokesperson for SU told The Daily Orange that the university would not be commenting on active litigation.

Cohen was arrested on Dec. 4, 2020, at his home in Ohio. He was extradited to Syracuse and detained at the Onondaga County Justice Center on $200,000 bail. Cohen bonded out of jail on Dec. 16, 2020, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jon Seeber.

In 2022, Cohen pleaded guilty to attempted sexual abuse and third-degree rape. He was sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years of probation.

This story will be updated with additional reporting.