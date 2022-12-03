Former SU student Jacob Cohen pleads guilty to rape, ‘attempted sex abuse’ of 2 students

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Former Syracuse University student Jacob Cohen pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree rape and “attempted sex abuse” after assaulting two SU students in August of 2020.

Cohen will go to jail for six months following his sentencing set for March of 2023, but until then will remain free on bail, syracuse.com reported. He will also spend 10 years on probation. Once released, Cohen will be on the National Sex Offender Registry.

Cohen was released on $200,000 bail in December, 2020 and has since lived in Ohio with his parents.

This article will be updated with additional reporting