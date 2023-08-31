DPS reports use of racial slur in Flint Hall

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of two students being called racial slurs in Flint Hall on Wednesday night, DPS announced Thursday.

At around 11:35 p.m., two students were walking in the hallway of the fourth floor of Flint when they reportedly heard an unknown individual call them the N-word. The individual was in a group of four to five women, according to the bias report.

DPS officers have canvassed the area, reviewed CCTV footage and notified the Syracuse Police Department as well as the New York State Police Department. In the report, DPS Chief and Associate Vice President Craig Stone urged students to contact DPS if they witnessed the incident or had any further information to contribute to the investigation.

“The Student Experience team has been in touch with the reporting parties to offer support through a number of resources and services,” Stone said in the report. “Our priority is their wellbeing.”

The report comes a day after DPS reported another bias incident outside of Brewster Hall that was closed as “inconclusive.”

Students can anonymously submit tips to DPS via the Silent Witness tool or the Orange Safe app. To report bias incidents, students can contact DPS at (315) 443-3514, or email [email protected] or access the Stop Bias website.