LeQuint Allen files lawsuit against Syracuse University after issued suspension

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen filed a lawsuit against Syracuse University Monday afternoon after the university suspended him for the upcoming summer and fall semesters.

SU’s suspension stems from an on-campus fight that took place last December on the university’s South Campus, according to syracuse.com. The suspension would bar him from participating in the upcoming season.

“I take full responsibility for all of my actions and will take any and all steps to stay here at Syracuse University,” Allen said in a statement during his formal hearing with the university’s Office of Community Standards.

Allen, who started in place of Sean Tucker in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl two weeks after the incident, appealed the suspension with the school after both an informal and formal hearing. New York State Supreme Court Judge Robert Antonacci temporarily paused the suspension until Allen’s July 19 court date just three hours after the lawsuit was filed. The lawsuit was filed using the pseudonym “John Doe,” which syracuse.com later learned was Allen.

In a Dec. 11 affidavit, Allen said he punched a man in “self-defense” after he was hit twice in the face. A teammate had told Allen that he was injured outside a party at the University Village Apartments, which spurred the incident. Records show that when the teammate and Allen returned to the party, a man yelled at them and accused them of hitting a woman.

Allen said in the lawsuit that once the man punched him once on the side of his face and once on his nose, he punched the man back in the face. A Syracuse Police Department spokesperson said Allen was charged with third-degree assault after the man picked Allen’s photo out of a lineup. Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick confirmed to syracuse.com that the running back was charged with misdemeanor assault and that the case was settled with an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal — meaning that the case was sealed and will be removed from his record if he stays out of trouble for six months.

According to the timeline from syracuse.com, Allen asked the university for another resolution to the case, stating that a suspension equated “expulsion.” He asked for the school to put him on a term of disciplinary probation for the rest of his time at the university. Allen also offered to volunteer with the Syracuse Police Association League, complete an anti-violence course and fulfill community service hours.

In the affidavit, Allen asked the judge to temporarily rescind the school’s ruling while the suit was pending so he could register for classes and remain eligible to play in the fall. Allen, who rushed for 94 yards and collected 60 receiving yards in the Pinstripe Bowl, was expected to replace Tucker as SU’s starting running back for the 2023 season.