Jeremy Jordan named new dean of Falk College

Jeremy Jordan will serve as the new dean of Syracuse University’s David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, according to a Wednesday SU news release.

Jordan, who previously worked as a professor and the vice provost for faculty affairs at Temple University, will replace Diane Lyden Murphy. As dean, he will oversee the expansion of the college’s sports management program and the new esports major between Falk College and the S.I. Newhouse School of Communications, wrote Vice Chancellor and Provost Gretchen Ritter in the release.

Jordan said in the release that he’s honored to become part of the university community.

“The college is known for its academic excellence, impactful research and commitment to community engagement,” Jordan wrote. “I admire the culture and rigor of the college and Syracuse University, and I look forward to contributing to the success of both with the support of the students, staff, faculty and alumni.”

Jordan has also been a faculty member for the University of Miami, Mississippi State University and the University of Memphis. He received a Ph.D. in sports management from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in exercise and sport science from The University of Utah.

Ritter commended Murphy, who worked at SU for 45 years and has served as Falk College’s dean since 2005. During her tenure, Murphy helped create a new sports analytics degree program and co-authored the university’s sexual harassment policy.

“Diane has truly left her mark on Falk College, shepherding it from its early days and overseeing multiple successful initiatives,” Ritter said in the release.

Jordan’s tenure is set to begin Sept. 1.