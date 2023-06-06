College Hockey America to merge with Atlantic Hockey Association

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s ice hockey will play in a new merged conference starting in 2024. SU’s current conference, the College Hockey of America Conference, and the Atlantic Hockey Association will officially merge on July 1, 2024, according to an AHA press release.

For the upcoming 2023-24 season, the leagues will remain separate.

The CHA is entering its 22nd season and consists of Penn State, Lindenwood, Rochester Institute of Technology and Mercyhurst along with Syracuse. This past year, the Orange finished with a 6-9-1 record in the conference, finishing third in the regular season standings. Syracuse fell to Mercyhurst in the CHA semifinals, losing both games in a best-of-three series. Penn State eventually went on to win the conference title.

The AHA will be in its 21st season. The conference includes Air Force, American International College, Bentley University, Canisius College, Holy Cross, Niagara University, Sacred Heart University, Army and Robert Morris.

Since 2010, both leagues have shared a commissioner and conference staff but have operated separately. The conference merger will give them a “new vision,” wrote Jamie Mullin, College Hockey America board chairman and Syracuse senior associate athletics director.

“Joining forces under one name provides a strong foundation for both leagues as we build a new experience for our current and future men’s and women’s student-athletes, coaches and fans,” Conference Commissioner Morgan Mullen said.