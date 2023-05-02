SU announces 2023-2024 Remembrance Scholars

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University announced the 35 Remembrance Scholars for the 2023-24 school year on Monday.

The scholarships, now in their 34th year, are awarded annually to honor the 35 students killed during the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing in 1988.

“The Remembrance Scholars represent the future while honoring the past, which is both a great privilege and a great responsibility,” wrote Gretchen Ritter, SU’s vice chancellor and provost, in a press release.

SU also selected two high school students as the 2023-24 Lockerbie Scholars to represent the town of Lockerbie, Scotland, the location of the 1988 crash. The two students, Joshua Halliday and Tristan Woolley, will come to SU for one year of study starting in the fall.

The 2023-2024 scholars are listed below:

Nicole Aponte, a broadcast and digital journalism major.

Christian Bevilacqua, a social studies education major and a geography major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Nina Chen, a fashion design major.

Dominic Chiappone, a history major and a broadcast and digital journalism major.

Sophie Creager-Roberts, an environmental, sustainability and policy and history major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Daniela Dorado, an advertising major and creative writing major.

Mia-Marie Fields, a biomedical engineering major.

Guerdyna Gelin, a policy studies major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Alison Gilmore, a sports analytics major.

Miguel Guzman, a biotechnology major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Kaai I, a policy studies and international relations major.

Benjamin Nicholas Johnson, a computer engineering major and member of the Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps.

Kyle Joseph Kalmar, a student in the School of Architecture.

Beizhou Li, a political science and economics major.

Lucio Maffei, a political philosophy and ethics major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Grant Maxheimer, an international relations and citizenship and civic engagement major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Mitchell Mazza, a neuroscience and psychology major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Aiden McGorry, a student in the School of Architecture.

Jovanni Mosca, a computer science major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Aidan O’Connell, a political science major.

Motolani Oladitan, a psychology major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Sofia Rodriguez, a communication and rhetorical studies major.

Emily Saad, a finance and creative advertising major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Katarina Sako, a neuroscience and biology major as well as a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Elliot Salas, an electrical engineering major.

Mary Schieman, an environmental engineering major.

Emily Jo Shuman, a human development and family science major.

Hannah Skelton, a political science major and citizenship and civic engagement major.

Hannah Starorypinski, a political science major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Otto Sutton, a political science, history and political philosophy major.

Anna Terzaghi, an anthropology and international relations major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Madison Wallace, a biochemistry and neuroscience major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Emily M. Weaver, an Earth and environmental sciences, forensic science, and anthropology major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Xibo Xu, an applied data analytics major and international relations major.

Zhiyun (Alita) Zhang, a psychology and linguistic studies major.

“This year’s students, who have demonstrated strong leadership skills and commitment to service, are up to the task,” Ritter wrote. “We are proud that these students are members of our university community.”