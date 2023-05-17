Former Nebraska defensive back Jalil Martin commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Nebraska defensive back Jalil Martin announced his commitment to Syracuse on Wednesday. Martin entered the transfer portal on April 30 after not playing in a game with the Cornhuskers in his freshman season. He is the third defensive back the Orange have picked up in the transfer portal this week after JUCO commits Jakobie Seabourn and Berry Buxton III joined SU on Monday.

Martin, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety out of Chicago, Illinois, was a three-star prospect per 247Sports. The Orange gave an offer to Martin in December 2020, but he ultimately committed to Nebraska in December 2021.

247Sports evaluator Allen Trieu said about Martin in 2021 that he can be used a hybrid backer or safety. But Martin remained on the bench for the entire season as he was stuck behind Cornhusker defensive backs like Malcolm Hartzog and Marques Buford Jr.

He now joins a unit that has seen some newcomers like Seabourn and Buxton III, along with experienced veterans like Justin Barron, Alijah Clark and Isaiah Johnson. But Syracuse also lost its top corners, Ja’Had Carter and Duce Chestnut, to Ohio State and LSU, respectively.